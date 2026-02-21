Uber Eats, Workday, and Bet365 down right now? Users say services not working
According to DownDetector, reports of the outages for all three platforms began around 1:30 p.m. EDT on Friday.
UPDATE: As of 2:15 p.m. EDT, Uber Eats, Workday, and Bet365 appear to be functioning normally again following brief disruptions.
Also Read: Trump tariff live updates: Trump calls SC tariff ruling 'deeply disappointing, ashamed of certain members of the court'
ORIGINAL STORY: Users in the United States are reporting issues with Uber Eats, Workday, and Bet365, with many saying the services are currently unavailable.
User reports
According to DownDetector, reports of the outages for all three platforms began around 1:30 p.m. EDT on Friday.
Uber Eats appears to be the hardest hit, with nearly 4,000 outage reports logged by 1:40 p.m.
One person complained on X, "Imagine being hungry and Uber Eats app goes down."
Another added, "So my Uber eats app just stopped working as my order is on its way."
A third user expressed, "What’s the point of having Uber One when Uber Eats is so unreliable? The last time we tried to order you wouldn’t let us because you said there were no drivers and now the whole app is down. We’re wasting our money!!"
Another reported, "Can't get onto uber eats section on uber app."
Another user wrote, "I rarely order food. Of course, today I want to, and Uber Eats is down."
Also Read: Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 immediately react to Trump tariffs ruling, latest GDP data
Workday and Bet365 each have more than 500 reports.
As of now, none of the three services has responded to the outage reports.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More