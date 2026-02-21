Uber Eats, Workday, and Bet365 down right now? Users say services not working

UPDATE: As of 2:15 p.m. EDT, Uber Eats, Workday, and Bet365 appear to be functioning normally again following brief disruptions. Uber Eats is down. (Bloomberg)

ORIGINAL STORY: Users in the United States are reporting issues with Uber Eats, Workday, and Bet365, with many saying the services are currently unavailable.

User reports According to DownDetector, reports of the outages for all three platforms began around 1:30 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Uber Eats appears to be the hardest hit, with nearly 4,000 outage reports logged by 1:40 p.m.

One person complained on X, "Imagine being hungry and Uber Eats app goes down."

Another added, "So my Uber eats app just stopped working as my order is on its way."

A third user expressed, "What’s the point of having Uber One when Uber Eats is so unreliable? The last time we tried to order you wouldn’t let us because you said there were no drivers and now the whole app is down. We’re wasting our money!!"

Another reported, "Can't get onto uber eats section on uber app."

Another user wrote, "I rarely order food. Of course, today I want to, and Uber Eats is down."

Workday and Bet365 each have more than 500 reports.

As of now, none of the three services has responded to the outage reports.