Ubisoft Forward 2024: Star Wars Outlaws, Assassin's Creed Shadows and more gameplay trailers unveiled

This year's Ubisoft Forward brought exciting gameplay trailers and release dates of upcoming titles. As the event wrapped up Monday, here's every major announcement you need to know about:

Star Wars Outlaws 10-minute gameplay

The video game publisher had already set the release date for Star Wars Outlaws as August 30. Ubisoft Forward kicked off with a 10-minute gameplay trailer showcasing the galaxy far, far away. The video gives an insight into what to expect from the highly anticipated game as it features striking animation and characters from the Star Wars universe. You can check out the video below to see Kay Vess and Nix in action.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Gameplay

Ahead of Ubisoft Forward 2024, gamers expected major announcements about Assassin's Creed Shadows. The all-new trailer provides a glimpse into the multifaceted nature of the action-adventure video game's plot. As revealed in the video, the game provides two distinct narratives, where asuke or Naoe tackle a mission in either of the two methods. Assassin's Creed Shadows is set to arrive on November 15. Check out the thrilling clip below:

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - The Sky Breaker

The video game developer-publisher made another big announcement as it revealed exclusive information and a trailer for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - The Sky Breaker. The next big story DLC is set to arrive on July 16 as part of the game's season pass.

XDefiant Season 1

Another major announcement at Ubisoft Forward was the announcement of XDefiant Season 1 and its premiere date. The new season, which comes with exciting modes like Capture the Flag and more, will be released on July 2.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Developers revealed that Prince of Persia will get a handful of free content updates, which include new outfits, amulets, and platforming challenges called the Divine Trials. The all-new DLC titled Mask of Darkness is coming this September.