UK's Labour Party interfering in the upcoming US election, Donald Trump files extraordinary complaint

Former President Donald Trump has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), accusing the UK’s Labour Party of "blatant foreign interference" in the upcoming U.S. presidential election. He claims they are working to help Kamala Harris win the election. Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump gestures at a campaign rally at Greensboro Coliseum, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP/PTI)(AP10_23_2024_000039B)(AP)

The complaint which was submitted earlier this week, cites media reports and social media activity as evidence of improper coordination between the Labour Party and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris' campaign team.

“The BBC understands that Labour activists campaigning in the US presidential election are doing so in a personal capacity,” the website claimed.

What are Donald Trump's allegations against UK's Labour Party

According to the complaint, senior strategists from the Labour Party allegedly met with members of Harris’ campaign team.

Additionally, a Labour Party official reportedly posted on social media that nearly 100 current and former Labour staff members planned to travel to key battleground states in the U.S. to campaign for Harris. Trump’s complaint also suggests that these activities could constitute “foreign interference” in the U.S. election process.

That reporting, the complaint alleges, creates a "reasonable inference that the Labour Party has made, and the Harris campaign has accepted, illegal foreign national contributions."

Despite the allegations, the complaint is unlikely to gain much traction. According to U.S. campaign finance laws, foreign nationals are allowed to volunteer for U.S. campaigns as long as they are not paid for their work. Moreover, it is not uncommon for political campaigns to engage with foreign representatives, making it difficult to argue that these meetings violate any legal boundaries.

Why Trump's ‘interference’ charge is a poll gimmick?

The complaint, however, gives Trump an opportunity to shift the focus back to issues that have been used against him.

During his first term, he faced an investigation into whether his campaign had coordinated with Russian interference efforts in the 2016 election—a probe that concluded there was no evidence of collusion. Trump's recent ties with billionaire Elon Musk have also sparked questions about campaign finance compliance.

Trump’s campaign co-manager, Susie Wiles, issued a statement accusing the Harris campaign of seeking foreign influence, saying they “can’t win the American people” without outside help.

Neither the Biden campaign nor the Labour Party has commented on the allegations. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who recently met Trump during the UN General Assembly, has expressed willingness to work with any future U.S. president.