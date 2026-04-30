‘Ultimate hypocrisy’: Erika Kirk blasts journalists who attended WHCD for calling Trump ‘Nazi’ and ‘Hitler’

Erika Kirk has blasted “left-wing journalists” for allegedly referring to President Donald Trump as a “Nazi and “Hitler” and then still choosing to attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 25. The dinner turned chaotic after suspect Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, opened fire at the venue, prompting an evacuation.

Erika Kirk blasts journalists who attended WHCD for calling Trump ‘Nazi’ and ‘Hitler’ (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

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Read More | ‘I just want to go home’: Erika Kirk breaks down in emotional moment after White House shooting | Video

“Many of the left-wing journalists that attended the WHCD have spent years consistently calling President Trump a “Nazi”, a “threat to democracy”, and “Hitler”, yet they still joyfully attended the evening’s event….,” Erika wrote on X.

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{{^usCountry}} “If they truly believed their own rhetoric, they’re either joyfully willing to have dinner with “Hitler” or they’re lying to radicalize American citizens with narratives they know are grossly exaggerated,” she added. “Either way, it exposes their game of ultimate hypocrisy: manufacture the hate and then profit off the results; even if it costs someone their life.” Erika Kirk’s comments on the White House Correspondents’ Dinner {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If they truly believed their own rhetoric, they’re either joyfully willing to have dinner with “Hitler” or they’re lying to radicalize American citizens with narratives they know are grossly exaggerated,” she added. “Either way, it exposes their game of ultimate hypocrisy: manufacture the hate and then profit off the results; even if it costs someone their life.” Erika Kirk’s comments on the White House Correspondents’ Dinner {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Erika was seen breaking down in a video moments after gunshots rang out during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. A video showed her in tears while being escorted after the shooting on April 25. “I just want to go home,” she said, in tears, while walking away quickly with two men on either side. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Erika was seen breaking down in a video moments after gunshots rang out during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. A video showed her in tears while being escorted after the shooting on April 25. “I just want to go home,” she said, in tears, while walking away quickly with two men on either side. {{/usCountry}}

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Read More | Kari Lake raises concerns about ‘nonexistent security’ at WHCD, ‘Nobody asked to visibly inspect my ticket…’

Later, Erika broke her silence in an X post, writing, “Saturday was yet another traumatic example of the evil in our country and the continued rise in political violence. I’m taking time to spend with my family,” adding, “Enough is enough.”

Allen was arraigned in US District Court Monday, April 27, on charges stemming from the April 25 incident. He is now charged by complaint with one count of attempt to assassinate the President of the United States, transportation of a firearm & ammunition in interstate commerce with intent to commit a felony, and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, the U.S. Department of Justice confirmed.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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