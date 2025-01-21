Under Donald Trump, Elon Musk-led DOGE begins cuts on Biden's DEI initiatives

Hours after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, billionaire Elon Musk wrote on his social platform X,"It begins". Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk gestures on stage as he prepares to speak inside the Capital One arena on the inauguration day of Donald Trump's second Presidential term, in Washington.(Reuters)

The 53-year-old tycoon's post referred to a Trump executive order that ended federal diversity, equity and inclusion mandates (DEI).

Musk shared the screenshot of the website for the office meant to ensure diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility, that was not working.

“This Executive Order establishes the Department of Government Efficiency to implement the President’s DOGE Agenda, by modernizing Federal technology and software to maximize governmental efficiency and productivity,” the executive order reads.

The post also reminded many of Musk's increasingly “symbiotic” relationship with Trump. According to a Bloomberg report, the bond between Musk and Trump — two people known for ever-shifting personal and professional loyalties — may not hold forever, the show of Musk’s power was on full display at the nation’s capitol.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump sued minutes after becoming president over DOGE plan with Elon Musk

Trump orders office for Musk within White House complex

Trump in his executive order renamed the US Digital Service, currently an in-house technology think tank within the presidency, as the US DOGE Service.

That office will staff Musk’s group, which will be a temporary organisation authorized to recruit outside volunteer experts.

The DOGE will have an office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, within the White House complex. Trump said Musk is getting an office “for about 20 people we’re hiring to make sure these get implemented.” The order also set up DOGE teams of at least four people at each federal agency to implement the programme, Bloomberg reported.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk's 'everyone is Hitler' reply to 'Nazi salute' row: 'Need better...'

But Trump’s executive order also suggested a narrower role for the office than Musk had envisioned. The order said the mission would make the government more efficient “by modernizing Federal technology and software to maximize governmental efficiency and productivity.”

There’s no explicit mention of budget-cutting or deregulation, two areas that Trump highlighted when he first put Musk in charge of it after the election.

Musk’s email is available as part of the Executive Office of the President, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity. Musk’s White House email address was first reported by The Hill.

(With Bloomberg inputs)