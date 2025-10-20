United Airlines pilot injured mid-flight after unidentified object shatters windshield, prompts emergency landing

A United Airlines pilot was injured mid-flight after an unidentified object shattered the windshield of a Boeing 737 cruising at 36,000 feet, forcing an emergency landing. Photos shared online show the pilot with cuts and bruises on both arms, apparently caused by flying glass. The cockpit was covered in shards, and the dashboard showed dark scorch marks near the damaged area. United Flight 1093, travelling from Denver to Los Angeles, diverted to Salt Lake City on Thursday, where it landed safely. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski - representational image)(AP)

"On Thursday, United flight 1093 landed safely in Salt Lake City to address damage to its multilayered windshield. We arranged for another aircraft to take customers to Los Angeles later that day and our maintenance team is working to return the aircraft to service," United said.

Aircraft remains grounded and investigation going on

The aircraft remains grounded while the cause of the impact is investigated. Online speculation ranged from a meteor strike to space debris, though experts say that’s unlikely. A 2023 FAA report estimated the odds of space debris seriously injuring someone on a commercial flight at one in a trillion.

Some aviation specialists suggested an electrical malfunction could have caused the crack, but the presence of scorch marks and shattered glass points to an external impact.

The incident is unusual because the 737 MAX 8 was at cruising altitude, where encounters with birds, hail, or other debris are rare. NASA continues to monitor more than 25,000 pieces of orbital debris larger than four inches, adding to safety concerns for aircraft and spacecraft alike.