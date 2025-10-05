Who is Cody Sierra Marie Bryne? Drunk passenger accused of assaulting Delta worker, others at Salt Lake City airport

A woman was arrested at Salt Lake City International Airport after authorities said she assaulted multiple people, including a Delta Air Lines employee, according to the New York Post. According to court documents, 31-year-old Cody Sierra Marie Bryne faces charges of sexual battery, assault, and public intoxication after the incident on Wednesday. A woman was arrested at Salt Lake City International Airport after he assaulted multiple people, including a Delta Air Lines employee.(Getty Images via AFP file)

Who is Cody Sierra Marie Bryne and what is she accused of?

Police said the trouble began after Bryne boarded a Delta flight from Salt Lake City to Portland, Oregon, and refused to move from the aisle despite being told several times by flight attendants. When she finally moved, she slammed her shoulder into a Delta employee, pushing the worker backward into a seat.

The pilot then ordered her to leave the plane. As Bryne was being escorted off, she allegedly tried to enter a secure part of the terminal. When blocked, police said she attacked an employee — grabbing the woman by the neck, pulling her hair, and yanking her head down.

After releasing her, Bryne allegedly approached again, “squeezed and twisted her breast while saying, ‘if I ever find you alone b—-,’” according to the affidavit.

Bryne then ran toward the exit before trying to book another flight with a different airline, police said. Officers caught up with her and arrested her after she resisted being handcuffed.

During questioning, Bryne denied touching the Delta worker or attacking anyone. But police said she smelled strongly of alcohol, struggled to follow directions, and could barely walk without help.

“[Bryne] was unable to hold an intelligible conversation, had the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her person, had difficulty following directions, and needed assistance with walking,” the report said.

Authorities confirmed Bryne had been drinking earlier that morning. Salt Lake City police and airport officials have not released additional details.