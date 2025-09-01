Police are carrying out an investigation after reports of shots being fired near the University of Dayton surfaced late Sunday night, August 31. A campus-wide alert was sent out by UD Sunday night of “increased incidents near campus requiring police action,” at 10:57 pm. University of Dayton shooting reports: Police investigate shots fired near institute, campus-wide alert sent out (Pixabay - representational image)

What we know

News Center 7 staff members reported that they received the campus-wide alert. “There were shots fired in the area of Brown Street near Stewart Street. Police are investigating,” the university said.

People were urged to avoid the area.

Several Dayton Police cruisers were seen speeding down Main Street toward the University of Dayton around 11:45 pm, News Center 7 reported. A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor told the outlet that Dayton Police are assisting UD Public Safety officers. They added that this will be their investigation.

Recent shooting in Dayton

In a recent shooting in Dayton, an alleged confrontation with bar security led to two men being injured last week. Dayton police responded to The Reserve on Third at 452 E. Third St.

“A person got into a confrontation with bar security and two subjects were shot,” said Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon, according to Dayton Daily News. “One of the two was involved in the confrontation. No security guards were shot.”

According to a 911 caller, at least eight shots were fired. A woman was heard screaming at one point.

A 35-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were rushed to the hospital. The 35-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries. While the 37-year-old man initially had critical injuries, his status was later upgraded from serious to stable condition. The incident was being investigated by Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit and Violent Offender Unit.