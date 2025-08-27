Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were fired upon in Compton late Tuesday night, August 26, while they were in pursuit of an alleged shooting suspect. LASD deputies said that the chase began after deputies arrived at the scene of a shooting at Long Beach Boulevard and E. Schinner Street, CBS News reported. Compton shooting: Suspects open fire on deputies amid police chase (Pixabay - representational image)

The suspects reportedly fled southbound on Long Beach Boulevard and then got onto the 91 Freeway. They stopped at E. 139th Street and S. Zamora Avenue while being pursued by officers. There, they opened fire on deputies who were following close behind, LASD officials told CBS News Los Angeles.

Several deputies later arrived to canvas the neighborhood while searching for three suspects. The suspects fled on foot into the backyards of homes, hopped fences and ran. It is unclear how many of the suspects fired shots.

The deputies were not wounded in the incident. One firearm was found in the suspect's vehicle.

No arrests had been made as of 11:30 pm. Investigators continued to search the surrounding area.

Other recent shootings in Compton

This police chase comes days after a woman died in an early morning shooting in Compton earlier in August. Sheriff's deputies responded to the 2100 block of North Kalsman Avenue, located parallel to a small wash, and found an injured woman in the street. She was taken to a hospital, where she died, as reported by CBS News.

In another incident, a man was shot dead in Compton on the 4th of July, officials told KTLA. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said that a call about a gunshot victim led to deputies arriving at the location, in the area of Willow and Rosecrans Avenues. They found an adult male dead at the scene.