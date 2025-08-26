The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has said that a man was killed in a shooting on Monday night, August 25. The suspect is believed to be at large in the Chandler area in Texas. Henderson County shooting: Man shot dead, police looking for suspect Chuck Brady Norris (pictured) (Henderson County Sheriff's Office)

The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Chuck Brady Norris. He is possibly driving a silver Chevrolet Impala, the sheriff’s office has said.

Read More | Who was Reggie Carroll? Baltimore comedian, known as Knockout King of Comedy, killed in Mississippi shooting

What we know

The shooting occurred on Shady Trail in the Westwood Beach subdivision, on the west side of Lake Palestine Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said, according to KLTV. Anyone with information about the shooting or Norris’ whereabouts has been urged to call the Sheriff’s Office immediately at 903-675-5128.

Read More | Houma shooting: Reports of gunfire in Louisiana days after another shocking shooting

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse told CBS19 the shooting took place on the Dogwood Trail in the Westwood Beach subdivision, on CR 3105 south of Chandler. He said that a man was shot sometime around 9 pm. People at the scene of the crime attempted to perform life-saving measures, but could not save him.

Read More | Mina shooting: One dead, Chautauqua County sheriff's deputy injured during officer-involved shooting

Hillhouse also said that the shooting took place following an altercation between the suspect and victim. He indicated that the victim and the suspect knew each other.