14-year-old student arrested for bringing gun to Apalachee High School months after deadly mass shooting killed 4

BySumanti Sen
Jan 11, 2025 10:59 AM IST

A student, 14, brought a firearm to Apalachee High School months after student Colt Gray carried out a mass shooting, killing two students and two teachers.

A 14-year-old student was arrested on Wednesday, January 8, for allegedly bringing a gun to Apalachee High School, the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office said. This is the same Georgia school where a deadly mass shooting was carried out by Colt Gray in September 2024, resulting in the deaths of two students and two teachers.

A memorial is seen at Apalachee High School after a school shooting, Sept. 7, 2024, in Winder, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)(AP)
A memorial is seen at Apalachee High School after a school shooting, Sept. 7, 2024, in Winder, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)(AP)

School resource officers arrested the student without incident in the recent case. “The student was cooperative and compliant when encountered by law enforcement officers, and there have been no reports of the student threatening anyone with the gun,” the sheriff’s office said, according to New York Post.

The student has not been named due to his age. He has now been transported to a youth detention center, and was charged with theft, being a minor in possession of a gun and possessing a weapon on school grounds. Officials have not disclosed what kind of gun the child brought to the school. Classes on Thursday, January 9, were cancelled by the Barrow County School System in response to the incident. A meeting was arranged to discuss immediate safety enhancement options.

“We understand this brings up many different feelings in each of us,” the school system said. “We will update you all following the board meeting tomorrow with any changes regarding school procedures.”

2024 Apalachee High School shooting

Gray, a 14-year-old student at the school, used an AR-15 style rifle to carry out a deadly shooting at Apalachee High School on September 4 last year. He was taken into custody after killing four people, including teachers Richard Aspinwall and Christina Irimie, and students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14.

Gray was reportedly questioned by law enforcement regarding “several anonymous tips about online threats to commit a school shooting at an unidentified location and time,” about a year before the shooting. The threats included photos of guns.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
