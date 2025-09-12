University of Massachusetts alert: First photos from Residence Hall East emerge; active shooter feared

First photos from UMass Boston (University of Massachusetts) showed a man with what appears to be a gun on campus, near Residence Hall East on Thursday. The university had issued an alert for a police incident near Residence Hall East and the Edward M Kennedy Institute shortly before 4:00 PM local time. UMass Boston sent an alert to students amid active shooter fears( UMass Boston)

Meanwhile, Greater Boston Radio posted about a possible Hazmat incident involving a ‘doll someone left behind with a note’. It added caution for posion. Officials have not commented on the incident yet.

“Troopers have responded to UMass Boston to an unconfirmed report of a shooting on campus. Law Enforcement will coordinate with our campus partners to ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff,” Massachusetts State Police said.

“UMass Boston Alert: Police incident in/near EMKI. Avoid area. More information to come,” the university said in its initial alert posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“UMass Boston Alert: Police incident in/near Campus Center. Avoid area. More information to come,” the latest tweet read.

Meanwhile, a photo of a man carrying what looked like a firearm emerged on X. The person seemed like a police officer. Students could be seen in the picture.

A local alert page noted that police said that multiple swatting calls were reported across Boston. “No shots fired, no victims, PD on scene just to confirm,” it read.

However, local media outlet WCVB reported that shots were possibly fired at 3:45 PM near 240 Morrissey Boulevard at the campus's location in Dorchester. There is no confirmation on the incidents.

"UMass Boston in chaos: Students & staff evacuate as reports of shots fired spark panic. Alerts warn of a "public safety threat" in or near Residence Hall East. Large police response underway on campus. Situation developing," a local posted on social media.