UW–Platteville lifts shelter-in-place order after shooting reports, public urged to avoid Wilgus Hall

UPDATE: A spokesperson from the University of Wisconsin–Platteville told WKOW that an "isolated incident" on campus prompted a shelter-in-place order Monday afternoon. Reports of shooting and active shooter at University of Wisconsin–Platteville. (University of Wisconsin–Platteville Website)

The order has since been lifted, and there is no active threat to the campus community. However, the public is still being asked to avoid the area around Wilgus Hall dormitory. The Grant County Coroner was called to the scene.

A post on the college's website stated, “Law enforcement has confirmed that there is no active threat to the campus community. Emergency responders remain on the scene to provide assistance. Please continue to avoid Wilgus Hall. We will be communicating with residents of Wilgus Hall via campus email. More information will be sent via your university email.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Police have responded to the University of Wisconsin–Platteville on Monday afternoon following unconfirmed reports of a possible shooting and an active shooter on campus. According to social media reports, officials have issued a shelter-in-place order following an incident at the Wilgus Hall dormitory.

According to WKOW, students received emergency alerts on their mobile devices instructing them to avoid the area and shelter in place.

Law enforcement is currently on the scene, and authorities have not yet confirmed the nature of the threat.

Social media reports

Several parents and students took to social media to report the incident.

“Everyone please pray!!! Something (violence) has happened at UW-Platteville. Gray is safe but others are not!!! Please, please pray!!! (all information so far is that it is an active shooter at one of the dorms but all students are locked in/sheltered in place. Exams are indefinitely postponed.) I can barely breathe right now....” one parent wrote on Facebook.

Another parents reported, “Ongoing situation at UW Platteville in one of the dorms, rumors are a shooting occurred. Please pray for everyone involved.”

A third family members reported, “Sister is on Campus. Original call was placed for a student with a GSW to the head.”

A local resident wrote on Facebook, “Tere was an active shooter at UW Platteville right in our backyard. You never think it's going to happen near you and then it does. Hospital is on lockdown college is on lockdown just plain terrible.”

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information