Uproar in US as Indian doctor's $800 education cost revelation by X user sparks racist backlash; ‘Poorly trained frauds’

"I went to a walk-in, Indian Doctor. He was a young guy. He told me he went to medical school in India, and that his entire education cost about $800.00 Interesting stuff," one person posted on X.

“I went to a walk-in, Indian Doctor. He was a young guy. He told me he went to medical school in India, and that his entire education cost about $800.00 Interesting stuff,” one person posted on X.

Several people on social media stated that they would have “walked out” or denied to allow the doctor to treat them after knowing this information. Some other X users compared his education fee to the high costs associated with medical school in America, claiming that his degree was “fake” and his training was inadequate.

Post on India doctor sparks racists comments

The post has generated a flurry of unsubstantiated claims and blatant biases, with many Americans calling on the original poster to “run” from treatment.

Many users in the comment section expressed strong racist views, arguing that having such a practitioner was “unfair to US people, patients, and doctors.”

“That how much certificates cost over there? Crazy,” one user asked, while another wrote: “They go straight from high school into ‘medical school’. The crime is that American law allows these poorly trained frauds to practice here in the states.”

“Went to an Indian dentist. Drilled my tooth, said, “Oops, I shouldn’t have done that”, then threw her arms up in the air and walked out, leaving me alone with the hygienist, who had to clean up her mess,” a third user said.

Indian users offer explanation on govt-funded education

Meanwhile, some Indian users attempted to explain that the Indian doctor's education might be “subsidized by the government” in public institutes, adding that “in other words India taxpayers funded his education.”

They clarified that higher education in India is of excellent quality and is supported by the government, stressing that admission to these universities is extremely competitive due to the limited number of seats and the large number of applicants. “These are considered the best colleges and better than almost all private colleges in India,” another said.

“India doesn’t trap it’s students under student debts like other countries,” a third Indian user chimed in.