US: 1 killed, 20 injured after tree falls on train traveling through New Jersey

One person was killed and at least 20 others were injured after a tree fell on a New Jersey River Line train in Mansfield early Monday morning, NBC Philadelphia reported, citing authorities. The incident occurred around 6:03 am. The train accident in Bew Jersey took place around 6 a.m. in Mansfield Township, WPVI-TV reported.(NBC)

According to WPVI-TV,the train's operator is said tobe trapped inside.

There were 45 people on board at the time of the accident,

Footage from Chopper 6 shows a big chunk of a tree trapped beneath the train's front.

A team of emergency personnel were present at the site to assist those injured in the accident.

Meanwhile, the New Jersey Transit River Line has been suspended in both directions between Bordentown and Roebling due to downed trees.

An investigation is underway.