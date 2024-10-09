Justin Timberlake postpones New Jersey concert due to injury, promises to reschedule: I'm disappointed to not see you

Singer, songwriter, and actor Justin Timberlake postponed his Forget Tomorrow World Tour show in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday, due to an injury, reported E! Online. The singer took to his Instagram to share the update with his fans. (Also Read | Justin Timberlake's fan left heartbroken at his concert after being caught in faux pas) Justin Timberlake shared a post on Instagram. (AP)

"I'm so sorry to postpone tonight's show," he wrote. Further, sharing the reason for the postponement of his concert, he mentioned, "I have an injury that's preventing me from performing."

Expressing his disappointment and giving assurance for the next performance, he wrote, "I'm so disappointed to not see you all, but I'm working to reschedule ASAP. I promise to make it up to you and give you the show y'all deserve."

He showed gratitude towards his fans for their support, saying, “Thank you guys for understanding. Appreciate your support always." The Mirrors singer did share details about the cause of the injury and it is to be seen if he delays or cancels upcoming tour dates. His next performance as of now is on October 11 in Philadelphia, reported E! Online.

Justin recently celebrated his 12th wedding anniversary and gave a special shoutout to his wife, Jessica Biel, while performing at the Bell Centre in Montreal during his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

The 10-time Grammy winner was joined by Jessica, 42, during his Forget Tomorrow World Tour at Montreal's Bell Centre.

Justin shared pictures from his tour on his Instagram, showing what went down onstage when he celebrated the pair's latest milestone with an arena full of fans.

"It's also a very special evening for me," he said at one point during the live show as Jessica stood up watching him by the side of the stage. "My wife is here tonight. And tonight is our 12-year anniversary."

"So be nice to her, Montreal, because she's sharing me with all of you guys tonight," he added before putting his hand on his heart and looking at Jessica. "I love you, baby."

Jessica subsequently shared the heartfelt moment on Instagram Stories, complete with a kissy-heart emoji dedicated to her husband. "Wouldn't want to spend it anywhere else," she wrote.

Jessica and Justin tied the knot in southern Italy on October 19, 2012, and have since become parents to sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4.

He's expected to continue the tour internationally through much of 2025, with his last scheduled date set for Paris in July.