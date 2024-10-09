Justin Timberlake's fan left heartbroken at his concert after being caught in faux pas

A fan of Justin Timberlake was left devastated at his recent concert show after she was caught committing a faux pas by the singer. The embarrassing fan moment video has since been going viral over the internet. Timberlake was performing in Montreal as part of his sold-out Forget Tomorrow world tour concert. During a Justin Timberlake concert, a fan was so focused on her phone that she missed the chance to interact with him.(@jtimberlake/X)

Fan caught in faux pas by Timberlake

The incident occurred when the Sexyback singer was performing a rendition of Flame as he approached the front row. While the fans went crazy upon his proximity, he noticed a girl in the front row who was oblivious to his presence. She was engrossed in her phone, probably messaging someone while Timberlake was right in front of her.

The 43-year-old singer grabbed the opportunity to have some fun as he leaned over her as he was singing to gain her attention but failed to do so. When the oblivious girl did not pay any heed to him, other fans nudged her in the arms to break her phone trance. However, she missed the opportunity because, by the time she looked up, Timberlake was walking away from her. Realising what just happened, she gasped in shock and tried in a failed attempt to reach out for him. Infuriated by her act, she flung herself across the stage with arms wide open but to no avail, as reported by The Independent.

The video has since garnered half a million likes and 4.8 million views on TikTok.

Netizens react to the oblivious fan

Netizens on the internet could not help but comment on the embarrassing moment for the fan as she missed the opportunity to interact with Timberlake up close. A user wrote on X, “Wattpad fanfic in real life except she's on her phone instead of reading a book.” A second user wrote, “I would've truly never been okay after lmao this is insane.” A third user wrote, “That desperate lunge at the end is glorious.”

Another user wrote, “Can you imagine her pain. Pay all that money to see JT. He’s literally on top of you and you miss him because you’re texting,” while a user wrote, “Great example of not bring PRESENT in life. You can miss out on big things.” One wrote on X, “So bored at a Justin Timberlake concert that texting was more entertaining.”