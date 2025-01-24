Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US agents raid New Jersey business, detaining migrants and citizens, mayor says

Reuters |
Jan 24, 2025 06:25 AM IST

USA-TRUMP/IMMIGRATION-RAID:US agents raid New Jersey business, detaining migrants and citizens, mayor says

By Kanishka Singh

US agents raid New Jersey business, detaining migrants and citizens, mayor says
US agents raid New Jersey business, detaining migrants and citizens, mayor says

WASHINGTON, - U.S. immigration agents raided a business establishment in Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday and detained undocumented residents as well as citizens, including a U.S. military veteran, the city's mayor said.

The raid in New Jersey's most populous city, hailed in the past by mayor Ras Baraka for its "sanctuary" policies protecting migrants, follows President Donald Trump's pledge to deport millions of immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally.

Trump issued a raft of executive orders after taking office on Monday that aim to clamp down on illegal immigration. He has taken steps to punish officials who resist enforcement of his sweeping crackdown.

In a raid of a business establishment in Newark, outside New York City, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents failed to produce a warrant as they detained "undocumented residents as well as citizens," Baraka said in a statement.

"One of the detainees is a U.S. military veteran who suffered the indignity of having the legitimacy of his military documentation questioned," Baraka said.

Baraka said the act violates the citizens' rights under the U.S. Constitution. "Newark will not stand by idly while people are being unlawfully terrorized," he said.

Baraka did not identify the business raided by name. The White House and ICE had no immediate comment on the raid.

Baraka is one of the first local officials in the U.S. to issue a statement on a specific raid following the start of Trump's immigration crackdown.

In 2017, he signed an executive order cementing Newark's sanctuary status, and was a vocal opponent of Trump's immigration policies during the president's first term.

Of the estimated 11 million immigrants in the U.S. illegally or with temporary status in 2022, about 44% lived in states with "sanctuary" laws that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

That figure does not include those in sanctuary cities and counties in places without a statewide law, such as New Mexico.

U.S. media outlets reported that federal law enforcement and ICE agents had arrested nearly 500 undocumented migrants wanted for outstanding crimes in sanctuary cities, including some from New York and New Jersey. The reports cited ICE officials who said the arrests took place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On