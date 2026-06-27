US allows limited access to Anthropic's Mythos AI model after blocking over national security concerns

Anthropic announced Friday it had received authorization from the US government to allow a small group of American cybersecurity firms to access its powerful AI model Mythos 5. On June 12, the government abruptly forced Anthropic to cut off access to its two cutting-edge artificial intelligence models after discovering vulnerabilities in the safeguards put in place to prevent misuse of the tool. (REUTERS (File))

Access to Mythos 5 had been blocked by US authorities due to concerns about national security.

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Anthropic, which has had a stormy relationship with the Trump administration for months, will continue discussions with the government to "expand access to Mythos 5 and make Fable 5 available again" to the general public, a company spokesperson said.

On June 12, the government abruptly forced Anthropic to cut off access to its two cutting-edge artificial intelligence models after discovering vulnerabilities in the safeguards put in place to prevent misuse of the tool.

The strong action against Anthropic has drawn accusations of government overreach.

In an earlier clash with the White House, Anthropic angered President Donald Trump's team by refusing to allow its technology to be used for mass surveillance and autonomous weapons, leading the Pentagon to cancel its contracts with the company.

Earlier Friday, Anthropic's main rival OpenAI launched its new model, GPT-5.6, with restricted access and validated on a client-by-client basis by the government.

Under pressure over the novelty of their capabilities, Trump earlier this month signed an executive order setting up a voluntary federal review of national security risks in advanced AI models before their release.

The White House has communicated little about how it will enforce its executive order -- in which companies are understood to be participating voluntarily -- and what models would fall under its review rules.