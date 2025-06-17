Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US citizen dies in Russian attack on Ukraine capital, Kyiv mayor says

Reuters |
Jun 17, 2025 07:33 AM IST

Officials said Russian forces deployed drones and missiles in the attack on several districts of Kyiv.

A US citizen died during an overnight air attack on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, the city's mayor said early on Tuesday.

A resident looks at an apartment building in Kyiv damaged during a Russian strike on Ukraine on June 17. (REUTERS)
A resident looks at an apartment building in Kyiv damaged during a Russian strike on Ukraine on June 17. (REUTERS)

The mayor, Vitali Klitschko, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the 62-year-old American was pronounced dead by doctors in the city. He gave no other details.

"During the attack on Kyiv, a 62-year-old U.S. citizen died in a dwelling in the Solomianskyi district opposite where medics were providing assistance," Klitschko wrote. "Medics noted his clinical, biological death."

Officials said Russian forces deployed drones and missiles in the attack on several districts of the capital. Officials said 12 people were injured in the attack.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / US citizen dies in Russian attack on Ukraine capital, Kyiv mayor says
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On