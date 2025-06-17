US citizen dies in Russian attack on Ukraine capital, Kyiv mayor says

A US citizen died during an overnight air attack on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, the city's mayor said early on Tuesday. A resident looks at an apartment building in Kyiv damaged during a Russian strike on Ukraine on June 17. (REUTERS)

The mayor, Vitali Klitschko, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the 62-year-old American was pronounced dead by doctors in the city. He gave no other details.

"During the attack on Kyiv, a 62-year-old U.S. citizen died in a dwelling in the Solomianskyi district opposite where medics were providing assistance," Klitschko wrote. "Medics noted his clinical, biological death."

Officials said Russian forces deployed drones and missiles in the attack on several districts of the capital. Officials said 12 people were injured in the attack.