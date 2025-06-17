US citizen dies in Russian attack on Ukraine capital, Kyiv mayor says
Reuters |
Jun 17, 2025 07:33 AM IST
Officials said Russian forces deployed drones and missiles in the attack on several districts of Kyiv.
A US citizen died during an overnight air attack on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, the city's mayor said early on Tuesday.
The mayor, Vitali Klitschko, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the 62-year-old American was pronounced dead by doctors in the city. He gave no other details.
"During the attack on Kyiv, a 62-year-old U.S. citizen died in a dwelling in the Solomianskyi district opposite where medics were providing assistance," Klitschko wrote. "Medics noted his clinical, biological death."
Officials said Russian forces deployed drones and missiles in the attack on several districts of the capital. Officials said 12 people were injured in the attack.