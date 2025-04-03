US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick slams EU beef ban in bizarre rant, ‘They hate our beef because…’

Howard Lutnick slammed the European Union for its ban on meat imports from the United States. During a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity, the commerce secretary lambasted the EU in the wake of Donald Trump's global reciprocal taxes. In his bizarre rant, the 63-year-old claimed that the European countries “hate our beef” because theirs is “weak” and ours is

“beautiful.” US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick holds a chart as unseen US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on reciprocal tariffs during an event in the Rose Garden entitled "Make America Wealthy Again" at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 2, 2025. Trump geared up to unveil sweeping new "Liberation Day" tariffs in a move that threatens to ignite a devastating global trade war. Key US trading partners including the European Union and Britain said they were preparing their responses to Trump's escalation, as nervous markets fell in Europe and America. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)(AFP)

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick slams EU's ban on US beef imports

Since 1989, the EU has prohibited American beef produced with growth hormones, which are banned under European health regulations. However, on Wednesday, Trump announced reciprocal taxes on dozens of countries. The EU was slapped with 20% taxes on all imports into the US.

During his appearance on the Hannity show, Lutnick said, “I mean, the European Union won’t take chicken from America! They won’t take lobsters from America.” “They hate our beef because our beef is beautiful, and theirs is weak. It’s unbelievable!” he added.

Lutnick went on to say, “We can’t sell corn to India, we can’t sell rice to Asia. Why in the world do we let these people sell their cars?” adding, “94% of cars in Japan are made in Japan.”

“They just block us and finally, finally the man behind the Resolute desk, the man in the Oval Office, Donald Trump, is finally standing up for our farmers, our ranchers, and our manufacturers to let the world understand either they’re buying our products or don’t bother coming here unless you’re paying for the right to come,” The commerce secretary added.

In another interview with CNBC, Lutnick urged other countries to allow in more US products. “I expect most countries to start to really examine their trade policy towards the United States of America and stop picking on us,” he said.