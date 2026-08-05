US Congressman Riley Moore criticizes proposed Indian FCRA amendments, ‘Clear attack against Christians’

West Virginia Republican Riley Moore slammed India's proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill 2026 as a “clear attack against Christians.” He argued in an X post that it risks government takeovers of churches and charities after FCRA registrations end.

US Congressman Riley Moore criticizes proposed Indian FCRA amendments (@RepRileyMoore/X)

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“Christians have been in India since St. Thomas the Apostle traveled to the Malabar Coast just decades after the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ,” Moore wrote. “But despite this long Christian history, India’s Parliament is considering amending Foreign Contribution Regulation Amendment (FCRA) rules to permit government takeovers of churches and religious charities.”

“This is a clear attack against Christians. If this bill proceeds in this way, it would be a point of major concern in our bilateral relationship with India,” he added.

What is the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill 2026?

According to PRSIndia, “The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 introduces a framework for supervision, management and disposal of foreign contribution and assets of an organisation that ceases to have an FCRA certificate. An organisation may cease to have an FCRA certificate if it is cancelled by the government, surrendered by the organisation, or an application for renewal has not been made or is denied.”

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The website adds, “The Bill creates a Designated Authority for the vesting, supervision, management and disposal of foreign contribution and assets in such cases. In case of assets that are a place of worship, the Authority must ensure that its religious character is maintained. The Bill reduces the maximum penalty for violation of the Act from imprisonment of five years to one year.”

Indian responses to Moore’s post ranged from sharp rebukes to praise. The debate underscores tensions over regulation and religious freedom.

Senior Advocate Sai Deepak J wrote, “Thank you for making the case for a stronger FCRA regime. This, right here, is the real #DeepState.”

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One Indian user said, “If USA is openly opposing Indian Govt move to amend FCRA. It surely means Govt of India is doing something right. HOPE THEY DON'T BACK DOWN!!” while another wrote, “He's basically made the FCRA all about Christians. Apart from ofc misrepresenting the rules”.