American B-2 stealth bombers head to Guam: Will US use GBU-57 on Iran’s nuclear sites before Trump's announcement?

The United States has deployed B-2 Spirit stealth bombers from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri to a strategic airbase in Guam, according to a Jerusalem Post report. The deployment came amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following recent Israeli airstrikes on Iran. The move has also raised concerns about a potential US involvement in Iran, as President Donald Trump will soon announce his decision regarding the Iran-Israel conflict. Donald Trump would make his decision regarding a possible strike on Iran in two weeks, White House said.

American B-2 stealth bombers deployment comes amid rising tensions between US and Iran

The deployment came days after US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared that the US military was ready to carry out any decision President Donald Trump makes regarding Iran. President Trump recently stated that Iran had missed its opportunity to negotiate before Israeli strikes began. He reportedly has issued a two-week deadline to Tehran to reach a deal.

Israel has also stated that it struck “at the heart of Iran’s nuclear enrichment programme,” Eurasian Times reported. However, it does not have the capability to completely destroy Iran’s nuclear program. Israel needs American help to hit Iran’s Fordow nuclear plant, the report claimed. The facility is the most heavily fortified nuclear site in Iran and is situated deep inside a mountain.

An American-made bunker-busting bomb is the only way the facility can be damaged. The GBU-57, a bomb buster that can break through more than 200 feet of strong concrete is among the capabilities that the B-2 can carry, the Jerusalem Post report added. The 30,000-pound warhead, also named Massive Ordnance Penetrator, can only be deployed on the B-2 bomber. The deployment of the stealth fighters to Guam has ignited concerns about whether the US could strike Fordow. On Friday, the White House said that Trump would make his decision regarding a possible strike on Iran in two weeks.

B-2’s stealth and strike capabilities

The B-2 Spirit, manufactured by Northrop Grumman, can carry both regular and nuclear weapons while staying under the radar, due to its stealthy design. Each B-2 costs about $2.1 billion making it the priciest military plane, the report stated. Only 21 of them were ever built because of budget cuts after the Cold War with one lost in a 2008 crash at Guam.

With a flying range of over 6,000 nautical miles non-stop, and the ability to refuel in the air, the B-2 can hit heavily fortified targets like nuclear sites. It can carry up to 40,000 pounds of bombs, including the GBU-57A/B.

The bomber can reportedly carry other types of bombs, like JDAMs, JSOWs, and JASSMs, which makes it useful for different kinds of missions. It is a vital part of America’s nuclear defense, able to hold up to 16 B83 nuclear bombs.

With its tech that helps it dodge radar, low visibility, and a two-person crew, the B-2 is designed for sneaky, safe, and flexible missions, making it a key player in the Pacific.

FAQs

Q: What caused the B-2 crash in Guam?

A: A B-2 bomber crash in Guam in 2008 was caused by moisture in the aircraft’s sensors, leading to faulty airspeed readings and a subsequent stall shortly after takeoff. No fatalities occurred.

Q: How many B-2 stealth bombers does the US have?

A: The United States Air Force currently has 20 B-2 Spirit bombers in its active fleet, with one previously lost in the 2008 Guam crash.

Q: Are there B-2 bombers in Guam?

A: While not permanently stationed, B-2 bombers are periodically deployed to Guam as part of the US Indo-Pacific Command’s bomber rotation.

Q: How much is a B-2 stealth bomber worth?

A: Each B-2 Spirit costs approximately $2.1 billion, including development, making it the most expensive aircraft ever built.