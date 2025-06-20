Israel-Iran conflict: World War III memes go viral as Trump mulls intervention

As tensions rise between Israel and Iran, fears of a wider conflict are growing. Amid this, social media has been flooded with dark humor and memes about the possibility of World War III. Most of these focus on a possible US intervention in the Israel-Iran conflict. Demonstrators hold signs during a protest against war with Iran outside the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, June 18, 2025(Bloomberg)

World War 3 memes

One viral tweet on X (formerly Twitter) read, “My first world war. Kinda nervous.”

A user shared a picture of Donald Trump with the caption, “When you promise to end two wars and now there are three.”

Another joked that Trump has ‘FOMO’ (fear of missing out) when it comes to conflict.

Donald Trump’s calls for ‘unconditional surrender’

The wave of online memes came after US President Donald Trump issued sharp warnings to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Trump, in a post, wrote that the US knows exactly where the “so-called” Supreme Leader was hiding. “We are not going to take him out — at least not for now… Our patience is wearing thin,” Trump wrote.

In another all-caps tweet, Trump demanded “unconditional surrender” from Iran and claimed that the US has “complete and total control of the skies over Iran”.

Trump’s rhetoric, according to the reports, followed a dramatic escalation of tensions in the Middle East with Israel launching its largest airstrike campaign on Iran in decades. Iran responded with multiple missile attacks on Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities.

The US military is increasing its presence in the area. Newsweek stated that F-16, F-22, and F-35 fighter jets are now in the Middle East, along with Navy warships that can intercept missiles. The US has about 40,000 troops stationed there.

FAQs

Why are World War III memes trending online?

People are using humor and memes to deal with anxiety over the escalating Israel-Iran conflict, fearing it could trigger a global war.

What did Donald Trump say about Iran?

Donald Trump demanded “unconditional surrender” from Iran and warned of US military capabilities in the region.

What did Trump say about Ayatollah Khamenei?

The US President said he was aware where the Iranian leader was “hiding” but added that Khamenei was “safe” for now.