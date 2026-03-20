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    Trump administration drags Harvard to court, seeks billions over alleged anti-Jewish campus bias

    The Trump administration has filed a lawsuit against Harvard University, accusing it of failing to adequately protect Jewish and Israeli students.

    Updated on: Mar 20, 2026 8:04 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
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    The United States government has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Harvard University, accusing the Ivy League school of failing to adequately protect Jewish and Israeli students on its campus, according to court papers filed on Friday.

    Trump administration sues Harvard, demands billions over treatment of Jewish students (File photos)
    Trump administration sues Harvard, demands billions over treatment of Jewish students (File photos)

    The legal action marks a significant escalation, with the Trump administration seeking to recover billions of dollars in taxpayer funds tied to the university.

    According to the lawsuit, Harvard remains deliberately indifferent to hostility on its campus and has intentionally refused to enforce its campus rules when victims are Jews or Israelis, news agency Reuters said.

    According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, the lawsuit, filed on Friday in a federal district court in Massachusetts, aims to force the university to comply with civil rights laws while also seeking to claw back millions in taxpayer funds that Harvard allegedly received in violation of those rules.

    The filing further notes that Harvard University is currently in line to receive more than $2.6 billion in grants from the Department of Health and Human Services, along with other federal agencies, according to the lawsuit, cited by WSJ.

    • HT News Desk
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