US Northeast storms: Four dead, thousands left without electricity

At least four people were killed in the deadly US East Coast storms that started in Florida. The massive storm barrelled through the Northeast on Monday, causing power outages, flooding, and flight delays. Pedestrians are buffeted by wind and rain as they cross a street, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Boston. A storm moving up the East Coast brought heavy rain and high winds to the Northeast on Monday, threatening flooding, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)(AP)

On Tuesday morning, over 600,000 people were left without electricity as East Coast residents were put on flood watch. As rivers continue to swell up, flood warnings continue for the central Maine area.

It could take up to several days for Central Maine Power to restore electricity for all the customers. Similarly, in Massachusetts, over 130,000 residents were left without electricity on Tuesday.

The US National Weather Service (NWS) said that the storms have brought widespread heavy rain, leading to river and flash floods. NWS revealed that some areas were “experiencing road washouts.”

Winds reached terrifying speeds up to nearly 70mph or 113km/h along the southern New England shoreline.

New England is also affected by the brutal storm, with schools across the region being forced to remain closed citing delays in classes due to bad road conditions.

The severe weather conditions have caused over 4,900 delayed flights and 500 cancelled flights on Monday.

Multiple deaths related to the storms have also been reported. According to BBC, a 72-year-old woman named Nancy Morrow was the first confirmed victim, who was killed after she was stuck in a vehicle submerged in the flood.

Another victim who died in a flood-related incident was 73-year-old Allan “Ray” Nolt from Pennsylvania. According to the coroner's office, Nolt's vehicle was submerged in high water.

On Monday, an 89-year-old man named Robert Horky died after his trailer was hit by a tree knocked down due to strong winds. He suffered severe head trauma according to officials.

An unnamed 40-year-old man died in Maine, Windham, after a tree fell on him as he tried to clean debris from the roof of his home.