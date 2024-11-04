US election 2024: Here's how you can register to vote; know documents required

Voting for the US presidential election 2024 will take place on November 5, with all the polling booths likely to be open by 6 am EST. US election 2024 will take place on November 5 (Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

The polling process is expected to end by 8 pm local time, and the counting of the ballots will commence shortly after. It is expected that the results of the US election 2024 will be declared on November 6, but the close call in swing states can lead to a slight delay.

While people across the country will be lining up to cast their ballots on November 5, it is important to know that each voter is required to register themself to be eligible to vote on the polling day.

US election 2024: How to register to vote

An eligible voter's first step should be to visit vote.gov. On the website, one needs to select their state or territory, and then follow the registration rules based on their area. The person will be able to register online, by mail, or at their local election office, based on the instructions.

One can also register by downloading the National Mail Voter Registration Form, filling it out with all the required details, and then mailing it to the address listed for your state. One can also register at the DMV office or armed forces recruitment offices.

For voters not living in America at the time, the Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP) will manage the registration process. For US citizens living abroad, service members stationed overseas and their family members can register and request for an absentee ballot.

US election 2024: Documents required

In the majority of the cases, one will require a state ID or a driver's license to register and cast their vote. Some other acceptable documents may include electricity bills and bank statements, but these may vary from state to state.