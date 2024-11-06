US elections: Georgia sees tight race as Donald Trump holds thin lead over Kamala Harris; results soon

In early vote count trends with around 3 per cent of ballots tallied, Republican candidate Donald Trump holds a slight lead over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, capturing 52 per cent of the votes counted so far, while Harris has garnered 47.4 per cent. People vote at a polling station in Austell, Georgia, on Election Day, November 5, 2024. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP)(AFP)

Millions of Americans cast their votes on Tuesday to elect the nation’s 47th president, marking the end of a highly contentious campaign.

Both candidates, Kamala Harris, 60, and Donald Trump, 78, are in a close race, with some media polls showing a slight edge for Harris, the Democratic nominee.

Georgia has emerged as a key battleground state in this election. With a history of flipping between parties in recent elections, Georgia saw an early turnout of over 4 million voters.

This high turnout has led some officials to predict that Election Day itself would see lighter crowds, with a Georgia secretary of state’s office official describing it as a potential “ghost town.”

ALSO READ- US Election Results: Six key questions that will shape the race to White House

Biden defeated Trump by narrow margin in 2020

The state holds 16 critical electoral votes and played a major role in 2020 when President Joe Biden narrowly won over Trump, flipping a historically red state that Trump won in 2016.

Last month, Georgia’s top court rejected an appeal from Republicans seeking a rule change to require hand-counting ballots, a proposal that voting rights advocates warned could have created logistical challenges. This decision also means local officials will not have increased authority to challenge precinct-level results.

Amid heightened tensions, Trump continues to repeat unsubstantiated claims that his 2020 loss was due to widespread fraud. His supporters have launched lawsuits across the country contesting various election procedures.

In anticipation of potential unrest following the election, security has been ramped up across major American cities, especially around the White House and Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, with authorities preparing for any incidents after results are announced.