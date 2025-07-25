Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

US forces kill top ISIS leader Dhiya Zawba Muslih al-Hardani, two sons in Syria raid

AFP |
Updated on: Jul 25, 2025 09:36 pm IST

The Islamic State group rose out of the chaos of the Syrian civil war to seize swaths of territory there and in neighboring Iraq over a decade ago.

American forces killed an Islamic State group leader in a raid in Syria's Aleppo province on Friday, the US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

American forces carried out a raid in Syria’s Aleppo province on Friday, killing a senior Islamic State group leader.(Representational image/AP)
American forces carried out a raid in Syria’s Aleppo province on Friday, killing a senior Islamic State group leader.(Representational image/AP)

The raid resulted "in the death of senior ISIS leader, Dhiya Zawba Muslih al-Hardani, and his two adult ISIS-affiliated sons," CENTCOM said in a statement, using an acronym for the jihadist group.

"These ISIS individuals posed a threat to US and Coalition forces, as well as the new Syrian government," it said, adding that three women and three children were at the location that was raided and were unharmed in the operation.

The Islamic State group rose out of the chaos of the Syrian civil war to seize swaths of territory there and in neighboring Iraq over a decade ago.

It has since suffered major defeats in both countries, but the United States still periodically targets the jihadist group's remnants with raids or strikes to prevent it from resurging.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / US forces kill top ISIS leader Dhiya Zawba Muslih al-Hardani, two sons in Syria raid
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On