Search
Sat, Oct 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Trump admin lays off dozens of CDC workers amid govt shutdown: Report

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Oct 11, 2025 10:44 am IST

The laid off workers include "disease detectives," high-ranking scientists, and the entire Washington office.

The Trump administration has laid off dozens of employees at the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in its latest round of layoffs, including "disease detectives," high-ranking scientists, and the entire Washington office, the New York Times reported on Saturday.

A sign for the CDC sits outside of their facility at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Roybal campus(REUTERS)
A sign for the CDC sits outside of their facility at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Roybal campus(REUTERS)

HT could not independently verify the report, and an official comment from the US government is awaited.

Earlier, President Donald Trump said he was making good on threats to fire thousands of federal workers amid a government shutdown.

His administration reportedly made job cuts across departments, including Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Treasury and Commerce.

“It’ll be a lot, and we’ll announce the numbers over the next couple of days, but it’ll be a lot of people,” Trump told reporters on Friday in the Oval Office.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Trump admin lays off dozens of CDC workers amid govt shutdown: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On