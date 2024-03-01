US ICE arrests 3 Portuguese illegal immigrants charged with Rhode Island's infant killing

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested three Portuguese illegal immigrants who were charged with the death of a one-year-old child in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston arrested three unlawfully present Portuguese nationals who were recently charged with child endangerment following the death of a child. (ICE) (ERO Boston)

The Portuguese women aged 32, 25 and 22 were first held on 11 February in connection with the child's death.

The arrested women, who were charged with child endangerment, applied for a bail after their arraignment. Following this, they were released by Rhode Island's 6th Division District Court.

Later, Pawtucket Police arrested the boy's alleged 25-year-old father and charged him with manslaughter, child endangerment and three counts of second degree child abuse. He has been shifted to the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston, Rhode Island.

How these Portuguese women arrived in the US?

In a statement, ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons said: “The alleged crimes of these unlawfully present individuals resulted in the death of an innocent child,” stressing the threats posed by foreign nationals residing illegally in the US.

Responding to an emergency call, police reached a home where they found the child in an unconscious condition with "significant bruising" on his face, according to ICE. He was later declared dead at the hospital.

In April 1998, one of the arrested women arrived in the US as a non-immigrant tourist visitor. She remained in the United States illegally for over 25 years after her visa expired. The other two Portuguese nationals entered the US in July 2016 and March 2022 through a visa waiver program. They both stayed in the US longer than permitted, breaching the terms of their visa waivers.

Indian-origin family's death mystery solved

In December, three members of an Indian-origin family were discovered dead in their Dover house with 11 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms in Massachusetts, USA.

The deceased were identified as Rakesh Kamal, 57, his wife, Teena, 54, and their 18-year-old daughter, Ariana,.

Later, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office reported that Rakesh Kamal had fatally shot Teena and their daughter before killing himself.

The investigating officers reached an initial conclusion of murder and suicide based on the results of autopsies performed on family members.