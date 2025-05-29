US issues level 2 travel warning for Italy—What tourists need to know

Italy is a dream destinations among the travelers, as the summer arrives the place is going to be full of tourists. However, the US government has given an updated travel warning for Italy. Italy receives Level 2 warning from US, that means “there is risk of terrorist violence, including terrorist attacks and other activity."(Pexels)

On May 23, the US State Department has issued Level 2 travel warning for Italy, that means “exercise increased caution” because of possible terrorism.

The warning suggests that, “There is risk of terrorist violence, including terrorist attacks and other activity in Italy.”

Before receiving Level 2 warning, US issues Level 1 warning for the Italy, just like any other European countries . Level 1 means travelers signals to “exercise normal precautions.”

There are four travel warning levels:

Level 1: “exercise normal precautions”

Level 2: “exercise increased caution”

Level 3: “reconsider travel”

Level 4: “do not travel”

The new warning says terrorists “may attack with little or no warning.” They could target places like tourist spots, train stations, airports, malls, markets, government buildings, hotels, restaurants, clubs, churches, parks, events, schools, and other public places.

If you still want to go to Italy, the US government says to:

Be alert in tourist areas

Follow local news

Sign up for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to get messages and alerts from the US Embassy.

Be ready to change your plans if needed.

Have a backup plan in case of an emergency

Other countries like France, Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom also have Level 2 warnings right now.

Other countries issues warning for travelers coming to USA

Meanwhile, other countries have issued warning for US as well due to immigration rules and some reports of tourists being stopped or even detained at the border.

In March 2025, the UK Foreign Ministry posted this warning about travel to the US.:

“You should comply with all entry, visa and other conditions of entry. The authorities in the US set and enforce entry rules strictly. You may be liable to arrest or detention if you break the rules. If you’re not sure how these requirements apply to you, contact the US Embassy or a consulate in the UK.”