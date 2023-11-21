US issues nationwide alert as deadly outbreak linked to popular snacks brand spreads

A deadly listeria outbreak has led to a nationwide alert in the US. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the outbreak has been linked to peaches, plums or nectarines from HMC farms.

This is because one person has died and 10 others were rushed to the hospital, after eating fruit products from the company at stores across the states. Out of the 10, one was a pregnant woman who went into pre-term labor.

It is advised that anyone who bought them from May 1 to November 15 in 2022 and 2023 should throw them out immediately and clean the areas where they were stored, said the CDC.

The products are sold in 2lb bags and branded HMC Farms or Signature Farms. The numbers are: yellow peach 4044 or 4038, white peach 4401, yellow nectarine 4036 or 4378, white nectarine: 3035, red plum 4042, and black plum: 4040

They can also be found as individual fruits with a sticker that has USA-E-U and a number.

The victims have been located in seven states until now: California, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Florida.

Since it takes up to four weeks to determine if someone is part of an outbreak, the number of those infected is likely to increase, stated the CDC.

"Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces," added the centre in a Food Safety Alert.

As mentioned above Listeria, is a rare bacteria that can cause serious issues to pregnant women, newborns, or immuno-compromised people if it's consumed through food.

It causes listeriosis, a serious infection with a case-fatality rate of around 20-30%. It can cause fever, muscle aches, fatigue and in some serious cases, sepsis or meningitis.

The latest listeria outbreak occurred in Florida on June 30, 2022, as reported by the CDC.