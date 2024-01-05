close_game
US job data: Hiring picks up with 216,000 new jobs being added

ByHT News Desk
Jan 05, 2024 07:45 PM IST

US saw an addition of 216,000 new jobs in December 2023, surpassing projections of a decline from the previous month

In December, the United States experienced an unexpected boost in job creation, according to government reports released on Friday. This marked a strong finish to the year for the job market, in contrast to the public's pessimistic view of the economy before the presidential election in November.

A "Join Our Team" sign at a Chipotle restaurant in San Francisco, California, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. US job openings eased in November to the lowest level since early 2021. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
The largest economy in the world saw the addition of 216,000 new jobs in December 2023, surpassing projections of a decline from the previous month, as per data from the Labour Department.

The joblessness rate remained steady at 3.7 percent, a figure that is notably low historically and counters predictions of a slight increase.

These impressive job market statistics arise amidst the context of rising interest rates. The Federal Reserve has aggressively raised and maintained high rates for the benchmark lending rate to moderate demand and control inflation.

In terms of wages, December witnessed a consistent rise, with a 0.4 percent increase from November 2023, according to the Labor Department. Year-over-year, average hourly earnings went up by 4.1 percent.

Job growth was observed in various sectors including government, health care, social assistance, and construction. However, there was a decline in employment in the transportation and warehousing sectors.

Despite challenges in industries like manufacturing and housing due to increased interest rates, the resilient job market in 2023 played a crucial role in sustaining consumer spending and supporting the overall economy.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

