US judge blocks Donald Trump's executive order ending federal aid for DEI programmes

PTI |
Feb 22, 2025 08:59 AM IST

Judge Adam Abelson found that the order likely violates free-speech rights and granted an injunction blocking the funding withdrawal.

A federal judge has blocked a sweeping executive order from President Donald Trump that sought to end government support for programmes promoting diversity, equity and inclusion.

A federal judge has blocked a sweeping executive order from President Donald Trump ending funding for DEI programs(REUTERS)
A federal judge has blocked a sweeping executive order from President Donald Trump ending funding for DEI programs(REUTERS)

Judge Adam Abelson in Baltimore on Friday found it likely violates free-speech rights and granted an injunction blocking the funding withdrawal as a lawsuit plays out.

Also Read: Donald Trump says ‘had very good talks' with Russia's Putin, Ukraine's Zelensky ‘not very important’ to be in meeting

Trump signed an order his first day in office directing federal agencies to terminate all "equity-related" grants or contracts. He signed a follow-up order requiring federal contractors to certify that they don't promote DEI.

The plaintiffs — including the city of Baltimore and higher education groups — sued the Trump administration earlier this month, arguing the executive orders are unconstitutional and a blatant overreach of presidential authority. They also allege the directives have a chilling effect on free speech.

Also Read: Donald Trump fires general CQ Brown as chairman of joint chiefs of staff

The Trump administration has argued that the president was targeting only DEI programmes that violate federal civil rights laws.

Also Read: Donald Trump calls $21 million USAID fund to India ‘kickback scheme’, sparks fresh BJP vs Cong war

Abelson, who was nominated by Democratic President Joe Biden, agreed with the plaintiffs that the executive orders discourage businesses, organisations and public entities from openly supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

"The harm arises from the issuance of it as a public, vague, threatening executive order," he said during a hearing this week.

Abelson's order does allow for the attorney general to investigate and prepare a report on DEI practices.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
