US judge halts Donald Trump administration's plan for mass layoffs at CFPB

A federal judge who blocked the Trump administration from dismantling the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has ruled that the agency can't go forward immediately with plans to mass fire hundreds of employees. The judge said that the Donald Trump administration cannot fire employees from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau(AFP)

Also Read: Judge scolds Trump administration, says ‘nothing has been done’ to return wrongly deported man

During a hearing on Friday, US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson expressed concern that administration officials aren't complying with her earlier order that maintains the agency's existence until she rules on the merits of a lawsuit seeking to preserve the bureau.

Also Read: US judge stops deportation of Indian student weeks before graduation from University of Wisconsin–Madison

Jackson said she will bar officials from carrying out any mass firings or cutting off employees' access to agency computer systems on Friday. She scheduled a hearing on April 28 to hear testimony from officials.