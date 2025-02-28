Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US officials required to testify about ‘secretive’ DOGE in federal lawsuit

ByHT News Desk
Feb 28, 2025 07:22 AM IST

The federal lawsuit filed by employee unions is seeking to block DOGE's access to federal agency systems.

Officials working under US President Donald Trump's administration have been directed by a federal judge to testify about the inner workings of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), reported Reuters.

A US judge has ruled that officials will have to testify about DOGE(REUTERS)
A US judge has ruled that officials will have to testify about DOGE(REUTERS)

The federal lawsuit filed by employee unions is seeking to block the cost-cutting department's access to federal agency systems.

Also Read: ‘Where is Elon Musk in all of this?’: US judge prods billionaire's role in DOGE

US district judge John Bates ruled that the unions will be allowed to question four officials - one from DOGE, and one each from the department of labour, the department of health and human services, and the consumer financial protection bureau.

The officials will be required to answer questions about the inner workings of DOGE, primarily about it's organisational structure, the roles of employees and the extent of their access to agency systems.

Also Read: Elon Musk's DOGE to ‘No NATO’ for Ukraine: Key takeaways from Donald Trump's first cabinet meet

They will also be allowed to ask about the security measures in place at the department, given that they are asking for access to federal agency information. The depositions will be limited to a total of 8 hours.

Also Read: What are ‘DOGE dividends’? Trump might send out cheques of up to $5,000 per household; know if you're eligible

The US Justice Department, which is representing the Trump administration, had opposed the move. However, the judge noted that information submitted about DOGE had been conflicting and did not properly indicate whether it functioned as a formal federal agency.

While President Donald Trump's key ally Elon Musk has been the public face of the department and its cost-cutting initiatives, the Justice Department, during the court proceedings denied that he was leading DOGE, adding to the secretive nature of the newly formed agency.

"It would be strange to permit defendants to submit evidence that addresses critical factual issues and proceed to rule on a preliminary injunction motion without permitting plaintiffs to explore those factual issues through very limited discovery," judge Bates said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On