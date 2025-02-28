US officials required to testify about ‘secretive’ DOGE in federal lawsuit

Officials working under US President Donald Trump's administration have been directed by a federal judge to testify about the inner workings of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), reported Reuters. A US judge has ruled that officials will have to testify about DOGE(REUTERS)

The federal lawsuit filed by employee unions is seeking to block the cost-cutting department's access to federal agency systems.

US district judge John Bates ruled that the unions will be allowed to question four officials - one from DOGE, and one each from the department of labour, the department of health and human services, and the consumer financial protection bureau.

The officials will be required to answer questions about the inner workings of DOGE, primarily about it's organisational structure, the roles of employees and the extent of their access to agency systems.

They will also be allowed to ask about the security measures in place at the department, given that they are asking for access to federal agency information. The depositions will be limited to a total of 8 hours.

The US Justice Department, which is representing the Trump administration, had opposed the move. However, the judge noted that information submitted about DOGE had been conflicting and did not properly indicate whether it functioned as a formal federal agency.

While President Donald Trump's key ally Elon Musk has been the public face of the department and its cost-cutting initiatives, the Justice Department, during the court proceedings denied that he was leading DOGE, adding to the secretive nature of the newly formed agency.

"It would be strange to permit defendants to submit evidence that addresses critical factual issues and proceed to rule on a preliminary injunction motion without permitting plaintiffs to explore those factual issues through very limited discovery," judge Bates said.