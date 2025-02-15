US President Donald Trump’s mugshot takes a spot outside Oval Office

US President Donald Trump has prominently hung his infamous mugshot right outside the Oval Office in the White House. The mug shot of US President Donald Trump outside the Oval Office.(X)

The framed copy of the front page of the New York Post, featuring Trump's mugshot, was spotted during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the White House.

The frame, which has been kept on display in the hallway just outside one of the doors leading to the Oval Office, has been there since at least February 4, when Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The mugshot was taken at Fulton County Jail in Georgia in August 2023 after Trump was arrested on more than a dozen felony charges, part of a criminal case stemming from his attempts to overturn the 2020 US presidential election.

US President Donald Trump with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2025.(AFP)

It shows Trump, wearing a navy suit and red tie, angrily scowling at the camera, his brows furrowed as he stares into the lens. He also became the first president to have a booking photo released.

Dan Scavino, a longtime Trump aide and now White House deputy chief of staff, also posted a video showing the framed mugshot on February 14.

“HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY!” Scavino wrote on X. “WELCOME TO THE BEAUTIFUL OVAL OFFICE @WHITEHOUSE”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also remarked on the mugshot outside the Oval Office, calling it "Based" in a post on X.

During the US presidential election campaign, Trump touted the mugshot as a symbol of defiance.

“I want you to remember what they did to me. They tortured me in the Fulton County Jail, and TOOK MY MUGSHOT. So guess what? I put it on a mug for the WHOLE WORLD TO SEE!" a fundraising email from Trump's campaign said as it sold coffee cups featuring his historic mugshot at the jail.