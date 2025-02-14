‘We missed you': Heartfelt gestures from President Trump to PM Narendra Modi during US visit

At the White House, US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a warm moment of camaraderie. Greeting Modi with a handshake and a heartfelt embrace, Trump said, “We missed you, we missed you a lot.” US President Donald Trump pulls out a chair for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting at the White House. (Screengrab)

Modi, smiling, responded, “It’s great to see you again.” The exchange, full of warmth, underscored the strong personal rapport between the two leaders.

Trump was also seen pulling out a chair for PM Narendra Modi. He also gifted Modi his book Our Journey Together, with an inscription that read, “Mr. Prime Minister, You Are Great.”

Modi was also introduced to key US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Elon Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi covered a wide range of topics, including weapons sales and trade, during their meeting in Washington on Thursday.

At a joint press conference, Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke warmly about their long-standing friendship and past meetings.

Trump opened by saying, “I am thrilled to welcome my friend Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, back to the White House,” adding that Modi is “a special man.”

The camaraderie between the two leaders was evident throughout the exchange.

In a lighthearted moment, Trump conceded that Modi is a “much tougher negotiator” and “a much better negotiator” than he is, stating, “There’s not even a contest.”

While the atmosphere was friendly, Trump also reiterated his stance on tariffs, warning that India would not be exempt from the higher tariffs the US has imposed on its trade partners, showing the complexity of their relationship.

Ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the United States, Indian flags adorned the White House, marking his arrival as one of the first foreign leaders to meet President Trump following the latter’s inauguration.

His visit was particularly timely, with Modi being invited just weeks after the new administration took office in January 2025.

This marks a continuation of the strengthening relationship between India and the US. Since November 2024, both leaders have held two phone conversations, reflecting the steady diplomatic engagement between the two nations.

In a further nod to the growing ties, external affairs minister S Jaishankar attended Trump’s inauguration as Modi’s special envoy and also participated in a key meeting of QUAD foreign ministers earlier in January 2025.

Modi’s visit was preceded by bilateral talks with influential figures such as US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence.