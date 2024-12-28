US residents baffled as mysterious drones and orbs seen in skies above New Jersey; See viral video

As the ongoing drone mystery in the US unfolds, strange "red orbs" have been sighted over the eastern United States, generating suspicions about their origin. Mysterious red orbs were spotted in New Jersey, sparking conspiracy theories.(X)

A traveller heading to New York's JFK Airport noticed the red orbs as they flew over New Jersey, where "drone" appearances have been common, confusing locals and igniting conspiracy theories. When the 'drones' were first seen in the sky, there was a lot of conjecture about where they came from and why they were there.

Mysterious drones spotted in skies above New Jersey, give rise to conspiracy theories

Meanwhile, inhabitants of the UK have observed increased 'drone' activity, and Americans have claimed to have seen enigmatic drones and orbs in the skies over New Jersey and the eastern US. Video footage of what one traveller dubbed two "reddish orbs" seen in New Jersey on Friday night was posted on X (Twitter).

"Saw these two reddish orbs on my way from LV (Las Vegas) to JFK tonight at around 9:30pm looking over NJ. I am very excited to capture more footage this week," wrote X user DJNarkatta.

"I've always looked up in the sky with a keen interest in airplanes, and I grew up playing different updated versions of flight simulator. When things look strange in the sky, I notice. I am very excited to capture more footage this week."

Conspiracy theory and UFO-related accounts on X uploaded another clip, in which the odd red orbs were seen circling the Queens borough of New York.

The drones are not a threat to public safety, as per the FBI and Homeland Security. Earlier this month, the Federal Aviation Administration prohibited drone flying in 30 locations in New York and 22 locations in New Jersey that contained vital infrastructure. On social media, the drones and UFO conspiracy theories have generated a lot of conjecture.

This month, there have been previous reports of orbs captured on camera from a passing aircraft. A clip from a passenger, flying from Chicago O'Hare International Airport to Newark Liberty International, sparked the mystery.

Michael Melham, the mayor of Belleville, raised a new explanation regarding the drones, saying they had been searching for “radioactive material.”

“What might they be looking for? Maybe that's radioactive material. It was a shipment. It arrived at its destination. The container was damaged, and it was empty,” he stated on Fox News.

Earlier this month, he made this declaration in response to an alert from the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission that a piece of medical tool needed for cancer scans was “lost in transit” on December 2.

John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, recently downplayed the importance of the drone sightings.

“We assess that the sightings to date include a combination of lawful commercial drones, hobbyist drones and law enforcement drones, as well as manned fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and even stars that were mistakenly reported as drones.”