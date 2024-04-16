US sees travel chaos as anti-Israel protestors block Golden Gate Bridge traffic: ‘Stop the world for Gaza’

As part of a worldwide economic blockade to express support to Palestinians amid the ongoing war, anti-Israel protestors hit the roads on Monday, causing traffic jams around the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. They blocked traffic in several key cities, including Chicago at O'Hare Airport. Several videos have surfaced online showing that pro-Palestine supporters are sitting in the center of Interstate 190 to block traffic from entering the main airport in Windy City.(X)

Demonstrators were spotted holding placards that read "Stop Genocide", “Free Palestine” and "Stop the world for Gaza." They even chained themselves to barrels while cops tried to prevent them from doing so.

Golden Gate Bridge closed in both directions

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management confirmed in a statement that a "civic demonstration" is underway.

“Golden Gate Bridge is closed in both directions for an undetermined amount of time,” it said.

According to organisers of the protests, they wanted to send a message to Boeing since the company supplies Israel with weapons that are being used amidst the ongoing war against Hamas, Fox News reported.

Taking to Instagram, the Chicago Dissenters organization wrote: On this Tax Day, when millions are paying taxes which fund the ongoing US and Israeli bombardment of Gaza, protestors seek to take dramatic action.”

“O’Hare International Airport is one of the largest in the country, and there will be NO business as usual while Palestinians suffer at the hands of American funded bombing by Israel.”

It was advised that passengers departing from O'Hare on Monday "allow for extra time if traveling to the airport."

Meanwhile, tourists were advised to consider using the CTA Blue Line or other alternate forms of transit to get to the airport, O'Hare Airport stated on X.

What are their demands?

These demonstrations, according to their organisers, are a part of A15, a global economic embargo in support of Palestine that demands an arms embargo and an end to US government financial support to Israel.

According to the Oakland Economic Blockade Against Palestinian Genocide, 56 cities worldwide are participating in the demonstrations.

Passengers and drivers get annoyed with protest

Annoyed passengers abandoned their cars and trekked for twenty minutes in order to reach the airport to catch their flights on time.

Dramatic video captured the roadblock, with scores of people yelling, "Palestine will be free!"

Agitated drivers were seen blasting their horns, while few of them chose to rest atop their cars as protesters caused traffic jam.

Police vehicles were also present at the site. One person in West Oakland has been arrested so far, reported ABC7 News.