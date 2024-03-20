Japan-bound United Airlines flight forced back to San Francisco gate due to engine trouble, 10 incidents in last 2 weeks

United Airlines Flight 35, bound for Japan from San Francisco, faced mechanical difficulties that forced it to return to the gate while taxiing to the runway. CEO Kirby Vows vigilance after series of snafus in United Airlines' flight .Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

This comes as a result of the five-hour delay that occurred on Monday afternoon, which made it a featured one in a series of ongoing technical hitches by the airline over the last two weeks. According to the people we have interviewed, there are now 10 cases. No one knows, what's going on?

The aircraft, Boeing 777, was to be the last station before a flight to Osaka. An engine start problem was discovered, and the pilot informed the issue to the main control tower officials, at the same time, the pilot announced these engine start problems and the decision to return back to the gate, according to United Airlines officials. The flight eventually took off at 4:We were stuck in traffic at 6 o'clock in the evening, having waited 5 hours for departure.

String of snafus ‘sharpened’ United Airlenes' focus

This series of events has brought out the necessity for the airline to take safer measures given the atmosphere now. On the day when the decision was made to turn back the Flight 35, Scott Kirby, CEO of United, sent a letter to United customers about the problems that had occurred, admitting the number of the recent difficulties.

“Our airline has experienced a number of incidents that are reminders of the importance of safety,” Kirby stated. “While they are all unrelated, I want you to know that these incidents have our attention and have sharpened our focus.”

The New York Times reported that at least eight (now 10) incidents involving United flights have occurred in the past two weeks. These incidents, all originating from or destined for U.S. airports, with five involving Boeing aircraft, have varied in nature. They include a lost tire shortly after takeoff and a fire caused by plastic wrap. Fortunately, none of these incidents resulted in injuries.

Kirby’s letter further elaborates that his team is diligently reviewing the details of each case to comprehend the underlying issues. The insights gained from these reviews are intended to enhance the airline’s safety training and procedures for all employee groups.

In addition to addressing the recent incidents, Kirby’s letter outlines upcoming changes to United’s safety protocols. These include introducing an extra day of in-person training for all pilots starting in May and centralising the training curriculum for newly hired maintenance technicians.