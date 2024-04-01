US Senator raps Netanyahu over Gaza aid, suggests Biden to back up his ‘no excuses' language with real action

As the Biden administration is facing immense criticism over its failure to restore ceasefire amid ongoing Israel-Hamas war, Senator Chris Van Hollen lambasted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over continuous assault on Gaza. Senator Chris Van Hollen made the suggestion that Biden should back up his “no excuses language with real action” and allow flow of more aid into Gaza.(AP)

When Hollen appeared on ABC News' "This Week," he was questioned on Biden's capacity to persuade Netanyahu to pursue a course of action that reduces the number of civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip.

The Maryland Democrat made the suggestion that Biden should back up his “no excuses language with real action” and force Israel to allow flow of more aid into Gaza.

“We have a situation where Netanyahu continues to essentially give the finger to the president of the United States, and we're sending more bombs,” Hollen said, adding that "And that doesn't make sense."

Hollen stresses US should not send more weapons to Israel

The Senator further said that the United States “should not supply more bombs to Israel” until the Netanyahu administration allows more humanitarian assistance into Gaza to help people who are starving to death.

Though Hollen believes that Israel has a right to defend itself following Hamas attack, he stressed that it should not restrict aid into Gaza.

Amid concerns over a possible Israeli onslaught in Gaza's Rafah, the Biden administration agreed to sending more bombs and fighter jets to Israel.

The Washington Post reports that the latest weaponry package includes 25 F-35s that were originally approved as part of a huge package by the US Congress in 2008, as well as over 1,800 MK84 2,000-pound bombs and 500 MK82 500-pound bombs.

Friction grows between Biden and Netanyahu

Meanwhile, the number of Palestinians killed in the war has surpassed 32,000 people, as per the health ministry operated by Hamas in Gaza. The Hamas attack on Israel claimed the lives of 1,200 people.

Given the high death toll overall, Biden and other US officials have questioned the manner in which the Netanyahu government and Israeli military is conducting its operation against Hamas in Gaza.

Amid the growing frustration with the Netanyahu administration, Biden and his top officials have warned that there could be "consequences" if the Israeli military moves into Rafah without a plan for civilians.