US Senator Ted Cruz rips apart Biden appointee judge Sarah Netburn for a trans inmate ruling, ‘you are a radical…’

In a fiery Senate hearing, Republican Senator Ted Cruz confronted Judge Sarah Netburn, on the issue of transgender inmates. He claimed, US president Joe Biden's nominee to be the judge for the Southern District of New York, is an absolute radical. Senator Ted Cruz calls US president nominee to be the judge for the Southern District of New York, Sarah Netburn an absolute radical. (Bloomberg)

Cruz focused on a case where the Judge had placed a biological male, who now identifies as a transgender woman but is convicted of child rape, in a women's prison after identifying as female.

Heated arguments between Republican Senator Ted Cruz and Judge Sarah Netburn

By strongly criticizing the decision, Cruz claimed her discretion was deeply impacted by her ideological beliefs. By strongly maintaining, ‘he was a serial repeat child offender, so how could not there be no risk of re-offending?’

Sen. Cruz did not hold back, criticizing the judicial decision to allow a biological male, who identifies as female, to be housed in a women’s prison. He argued this posed a significant safety risk to female inmates, pointing out the individual's criminal history as a child rapist. He further went on to ask, “In your court what matters more, the rights of individuals or your political ideology?”

“I think you are radical and don't have a business being a judge.”

However, Netburn defended her ruling, citing legal precedents and the rights of transgender individuals to be housed according to their gender identity. She maintained, ‘her (convict’s) hormones were entirely female when she was transferred to a female facility'.

In a pointed exchange, Cruz asked the judge to justify the ruling, emphasizing the potential dangers and moral implications of such a decision. Cruz even pointed that the Bureau of Prisons warned against housing a convicted serial child rapist in a women’s prison. But Netburn disregarded the recommendation and housed the rapist with women anyway.

Cruz’s questioning was relentless, reflecting broader concerns and debates about the balance between ensuring the safety of inmates and respecting the rights of transgender individuals within the prison system.

The intense exchange has gone viral on the internet with many siding with Ted Cruz, "It is a sign of how severely gender ideology has corroded some people's brains - to the point that a judge believed a 6'2" serial rapist should be put in a women's prison - that *Ted Cruz* is now a voice of sanity," stated a user