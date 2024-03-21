US shifts Gaza stand, drafts new UNSC resolution for immediate ceasefire tied to one condition

The United States has taken a significant diplomatic step by presenting a draft resolution at the United Nations Security Council, urging for an "immediate ceasefire tied to the release of hostages" in the Gaza Strip. This move comes amidst a challenging period of conflict in the region, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken making the announcement during his ongoing tour of the Middle East, which includes a crucial stop in Israel. TOPSHOT - US President Joe Biden speaks at the Intel Ocotillo Campus in Chandler, Arizona, on March 20, 2024. (AFP)

"Well, in fact, we actually have a resolution that we put forward right now that's before the United Nations Security Council that does call for an immediate ceasefire tied to the release of hostages, and we hope very much that countries will support that," Blinken said in Saudi Arabia.

From veto against ceasefire US circulates ceasefire resolution

Historically, the United States has been a staunch ally of Israel, often using its veto power to block resolutions deemed unfavorable to Israeli interests. However, recent developments indicate a shift in approach, with Washington increasingly pressing for actions that prioritize civilian protection and humanitarian aid in the conflict-stricken region.

The decision to propose a draft resolution underscores the growing urgency to address the escalating violence and humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Blinken's emphasis on the need to safeguard civilians and provide essential aid reflects a broader international concern for the well-being of the population caught in the crossfire.

Negotiations for an alternative resolution have been underway since the US vetoed a similar proposal put forward by Algeria in February. The new version of the resolution stresses the immediate need for a ceasefire to protect civilians, facilitate humanitarian aid delivery, and secure the release of hostages held by Hamas militants.

Blinken's diplomatic tour aims to engage key stakeholders in the region to advance peace efforts and alleviate the suffering of affected populations. Stops in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Israel highlight the United States' commitment to finding a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

Simultaneously, discussions in Qatar seek to broker a ceasefire agreement, with proposals involving hostage exchanges and increased humanitarian assistance to Gaza. However, challenges persist as tensions remain high, and the situation on the ground continues to deteriorate.

Recent Israeli assaults on hospitals in Gaza have exacerbated civilian casualties, drawing condemnation from the international community. The United Nations' warning of an impending famine underscores the urgent need for coordinated efforts to address the humanitarian crisis and prevent further loss of life.

Moreover, concerns over a potential large-scale invasion of Rafah heighten anxieties about the escalation of violence and its devastating impact on civilian populations. The situation in the occupied West Bank also remains volatile, with clashes resulting in numerous Palestinian casualties.