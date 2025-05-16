Menu Explore
US singer Chris Brown remanded in custody by UK court over alleged assault

Reuters |
May 16, 2025 06:53 PM IST

Chris Brown was charged for allegedly assaulting a music producer with a bottle at London's Tape nightclub on February 19, 2023.

U.S. singer Chris Brown was remanded into custody when he appeared in an English court on Friday charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm in what prosecutors said was an "unprovoked attack" in a London nightclub in 2023.

Singer Chris Brown was arrested at a hotel in Manchester, northern England, and appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Friday morning. (File)(REUTERS)
Singer Chris Brown was arrested at a hotel in Manchester, northern England, and appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Friday morning. (File)(REUTERS)

Brown was charged over an incident on February 19, 2023, when the singer allegedly attacked a music producer with a bottle at the Tape nightclub in central London.

The 36-year-old was arrested at a hotel in Manchester, northern England, and appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Friday morning when prosecutor Hannah Nicholls said Brown committed an "unprovoked attack with a weapon in a nightclub full of people".

The R&B star, known for hits such as "Loyal", "Run It" and "Under the Influence", is set to kick off a global tour next month, including shows in Manchester.

Brown, a two-time Grammy Award winner, was set to debut his "Breezy Bowl XX" tour on June 8 in the Netherlands.

Judge Joanne Hirst remanded Brown into custody ahead of his next appearance at London's Southwark Crown Court on June 13.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs.
