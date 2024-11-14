US suffers ‘embarrassing’ moment as Pentagon official's Veterans Day post depicting Chinese aircraft causes uproar

In a major embarrassment, the Pentagon's F-35 Joint Programme Office has drawn criticism after a now-deleted social media picture seemed to depict a Chinese fighter jet in a Veterans Day homage. In its report, the South China Morning Post mentioned the social media post intended to honor America's troops on November 11. “Today, and every day, we thank all Veterans and those currently serving for their service and sacrifice,” read the Pentagon official's post.(X)

The post, which was posted on Instagram and X, included a picture of a fighter jet with twin engines that looked like China's J-35, which is frequently identified as the Chinese equivalent of the F-35 Lightning II.

However, users on microblogging sites were immediately drawn to the picture of the Chinese fighter plane below a banner displaying the American flag.

The F-35 Joint Programme Office let the post remained online for a while, but they later disabled comments in wake of the escalating criticism. The posts were eventually removed, and no updated version of the Veterans Day message has been made.

‘Incompetent’ US govt faces rage over bizarre incident

On social media, the bizarre incident has generated intense debate, with many users voicing their anger. A number of posts on X included screenshots of the now-deleted post, and some people accused the Pentagon's office of treating veterans disrespectfully.

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., reposted a screenshot of the deleted post, writing “WTAF.”

“Biden Administration: showcasing Chinese military equipment on Veterans Day,” wrote Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.

Meanwhile, Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., blasted the officer by posting an image of a gun with a barrel that faces toward its user.

“Navy's newly issued sidearm,” he jeered.

Expressing disappointment, one X user called the blunder “disrespectful and embarrassing,” adding, “This does not instill confidence in our government or military.”

“The Biden admin just posted a Chinese plane to honor Veterans Day…The JPO is the official Joint Strike Fighter office… aka responsible for the the F-35… The pic is of a Chinese stealth fighter… the knockoff of the F-35,” another wrote.

“China’s fighter jets are so good that the US military uses the J-35 as a propaganda poster material instead of the F-35,” a third user chimed in.