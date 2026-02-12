US tax refund 2026: How can we check IRS refund status? Steps to monitor progress

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) offers convenient tools for taxpayers to track the status of their tax refunds and related payments. The primary tool used to monitor refund progress is the ‘Where’s My Refund?’ feature, which is available on IRS.gov and through the IRS2Go mobile app. US tax refund 2026: How can we check IRS refund status? Here are the steps to monitor progress (Pexel)

Here’s how you can track your IRS refund status The ‘Where’s My Refund?’ tool, which can be used to check the refund status, is available 24 hours a day on IRS.gov and through the IRS2Go app. You can check your refund status 24 hours after the IRS acknowledges receipt of an electronically filed (e-filed) return, 3–4 days after e-filing a prior-year return, and 4 weeks after mailing a paper return.

The tool updates once a day, usually overnight. It is generally unavailable between 4:00 am and 5:00 am Eastern Time while updates are being processed.

Read More | Why PayPal, Venmo and Cash App payments may affect your 2025 taxes

What information is needed to check the status? To use the ‘Where’s My Refund?’ tool, taxpayers are required to provide:

Social Security Number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN)

Filing status (e.g., single, married filing jointly)

The exact whole dollar amount of the expected refund What are the refund status phases? Refund progress is displayed by the tracker in three phases:

Return Received – The IRS has received and is now processing the tax return.

Refund Approved – The IRS has approved the refund and is now preparing to issue payment.

Refund Sent – The refund has been sent to the taxpayer’s bank or mailed as a check. Read More | Social Security payment on Feb 11: What to know about eligibility, schedule, special cases and more

The tool will provide a personalized refund date once it is approved.

While most refunds are issued within 21 days of receiving an electronically filed return, some refunds may take longer because of some specific circumstances.