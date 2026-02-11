This week marks a new round of Social Security payments for beneficiaries. Many are keeping an eye on the schedule to receive the money, and the amount they are entitled to, which varies according to each person's context and current situation. Social Security payment on Feb 11: What to know about eligibility, schedule, special cases and more (Unsplash)

The deposit set to come on Wednesday, February 11, is for a specific group of beneficiaries, per SSA's official schedule. Here’s a look at who will receive their money this week.

Who will receive their Social Security payment on Wednesday, February 11? Those who fulfill the following criteria will receive their payment on February 11:

Social Security retirement beneficiaries.

Recipients of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI).

Survivor benefit recipients.

People whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th, irrespective of the month of birth. Social security payment schedule People who were born in the first 10 days of the month will receive their payment in the coming weeks according to this schedule:

Wednesday, February 18: Born between the 11th and 20th

Wednesday, February 25: Born between the 21st and 31st Special cases Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries will not receive their money in this Wednesday cycle. Since February 1 was a Sunday, this month's payment was brought forward to January 30.

Beneficiaries who started their paperwork before May 1997 should have seen their deposit reflect on February 3. Regardless of their date of birth, this group of people always receives their payments at the beginning of the month.

Social Security, which represents a critical program in the United States, serves as the primary income source for millions of retirees, individuals with disabilities, and families who rely on survivor benefits. Social Security payments, every month, assist in meeting essential expenses like housing, food, and utilities.