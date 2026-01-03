US thwarts ISIS-linked attack in North Carolina on NYE | Here is what accused said

The US department of justice on Friday said that it thwarted a knife-and-hammer attack that was orchestrated by a man in the name of the Islamic State armed group at Northern Carolina on new year's eve. FBI in its recent press conference said that it was familiar with Sturdivant since 2022 when he was still a minor.(AP)

US federal agents on Wednesday arrested an 18-year-old man, Christian Sturdivant for allegedly planning the attack, news agency AFP reported.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Kash Patel on Friday said that authorities had thwarted the attack. “The @FBI and partners foiled another potential New Year’s Eve attack from an individual allegedly inspired by ISIS. @FBICharlotte will be speaking at a press conference shortly with more details,” Patel wrote on his X handle.

Sturdivant was put under a 24-hour surveillance when it became clear that he was planning to stage an attack. He is ordered by a North Carolina judge to remain in custody until the next hearing that is scheduled on January 7.

Here is all what Sturdivant said:

Undercover FBI agents fooled Sturdivant into believing that they were members of the Islamic State group. He pledged his allegiance to ISIS and revealed that he planned to ‘do jihad’ soon. He also described himself as ‘a soldier of the state’, meaning ISIS, according to the US attorney’s office.

To another FBI agent, he revealed that he had planned to carry out a knife-and-hammer attack at a grocery store and fast-food restaurant in the town of Mint Hill.

He admitted that he was going to wear a Kevlar vest and attack people with knives and hammers on the eve of new year.

According to a statement by the FBI, agents recovered a handwritten note titled “New Years Attack 2026,” while searching Sturdivant’s home which allegedly comprised plans to stab nearly 20 people and attack responding police officials.

Not the first time

The FBI was familiar with Sturdivant since 2022 when he was still a minor. He had then been in contact with an unidentified ISIS member via social media, news agency AFP reported quoting special agent James Barnacle.

Back then, he was pressed with no charges. He received psychological care before police authorities were once again alerted to his online activities.

(With agency inputs)